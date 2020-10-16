CLOSE
Ice Cube Clarifies Why He Met With President Donald Trump

The veteran rapper says he wanted to highlight the finer points of his Contract With Black America plan.

Ice Cube In Portland

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Ice Cube made waves after he met with President Donald Trump to help advise the direction of the “Platinum Plan,” a proposed set of policies geared towards Black Americans. Cube, who has a series of plans himself he introduced to Trump, clarified via Twitter why he met with the former business mogul.

“lack progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process,” Cube tweeted on Thursday (Oct. 15).

In response to a Washington Post highlighting a story that “ce Cube once rapped about arresting Trump. Now he’s advising the president on policy plans,” he fired back with a quote retweet of his own.

“I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap,” Cube retorted.

Also featured in Cube’s Twitter feed was a claim from him that CNN canceled his appearance on one of its news programs.

“So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth,” Cube tweeted.

Learn more about the CWBA here.

Photo: WENN

Ice Cube Clarifies Why He Met With President Donald Trump  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

