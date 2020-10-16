CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Black Ops: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Hires Armed Security

It's above me now.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Charges In Breonna Taylor's Death

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron states that he and his family are in danger after receiving death threats.

According to published reports, Cameron petitioned the Government to pay for armed security for him and his wife after receiving “credible” threats. The Government Contract Review Committee gave its approval to the embattled attorney general’s request to hire security after there apparently were “several serious, credible threats to the Attorney General’s health, welfare, and, safety,” according to documents from Cameron’s office.

“Our office has received detailed threats against the Attorney General, his wife, and members of his family,” Cameron’s office told CNN in a statement. “The Attorney General’s protective detail determined that given the credibility of such threats, additional personnel and resources were needed to provide the appropriate level of security.”

The Department of Criminal Investigations deemed the threats credible and attempted to provide security through other means, according to a memorandum sent by the attorney general’s office.

The lackluster Attorney General has been on the far end of critique with activists and supporters stark criticism of his offices mishandling the case of Breonna Taylor after only one officer was charged in the case and not for the murder of the young EMT but the damage to the white neighbor’s apartment from stray bullets.

Cameron, who led the investigation into the raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March, received backlash after announcing in late September there would be no charges directly related to her death. He has since released grand jury recordings in an attempt to provide transparency with the process but attorneys for Taylor’s family have called for a new prosecutor after Cameron filed a motion to sequester an outspoken juror who blew the whistle on the actual evidence presented to the Grand Jury–which turned out to be the minimum, to say the least.

As previously reported, after the anonymous grand juror in the case sued to be able to speak publicly about the hearing, Cameron has since noted that he did not offer jurors the option to indict the officers on charges related to Taylor’s death in her own home.

The retroactive contract, approved for up to $300,000, began at the end of August and ends on Dec. 31.

Black Ops: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Hires Armed Security  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Diddy Warns Of ‘A Race War’ As He…

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expanding his political endeavors by launching his new Our Black Party in part to prevent Donald…
10.16.20
New Pete Souza Doc “The Way I See…

"The Way I See It" airs on MSNBC Friday, October 16th at 10 PM, Global Grind reveals some high points…
10.16.20
The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters…

Mikelina Belaineh, a lawyer and community regeneration advocate, and Rachel Howell, the president of Howard University's Student Association, broke down…
10.16.20
Positive COVID-19 Tests Halt Kamala Harris’ In-Person Campaigning,…

Sen. Kamala Harris won't be traveling for the next few days after a couple of staffers associated with her campaign…
10.16.20
Michelle Obama And LeBron James Partner To Help…

Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James are teaming up to engage potential voters across several major…
10.15.20
Lindsey Graham Calls Segregation ‘The Good Old Days’…

Lindsey Graham recalled segregation as "the good old days" while disingenuously trying to show that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney…
10.15.20
EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF…

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell recently caught up with Tasha Cobbs Leonard to discuss her new album 'Royalty,' family life and…
10.14.20
Marvin Sapp Says Describes What Makes Up The…

Marvin Sapp stepped back to the Get Up Church this past week to chat about his new album 'Chosen Vessel.'
10.13.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Close