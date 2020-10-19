Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Our good friend Brian Courtney Wilson stopped by the Get Up Church to talk about his brand-new album, STILL. Press play up top to hear all about it!

Brian Courtney Wilson Shares How His Children Inspired His Song “A Great Work”

Brian Courtney Wilson Debuts Video For His Remake To Marvin Gaye’s Classic, “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)”

Brian Courtney Wilson Debuts New Album, ‘Still’ [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

