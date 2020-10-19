Introducing: DOE Breaks Down Her New Single, “Brighter” [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 10.19.20
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

For “Introducing” last Friday, we had on DOE from the group Forever Jones and she brought her new single, “Brighter.” Listen up top!

DON’T MISS…

Jonathan McReynolds Launches Music Label, New Artist DOE Drops “Brighter” Video

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Jonathan McReynolds Songs?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Introducing: DOE Breaks Down Her New Single, “Brighter” [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Diddy Warns Of ‘A Race War’ As He…

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expanding his political endeavors by launching his new Our Black Party in part to prevent Donald…
10.16.20
New Pete Souza Doc “The Way I See…

"The Way I See It" airs on MSNBC Friday, October 16th at 10 PM, Global Grind reveals some high points…
10.16.20
The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters…

Mikelina Belaineh, a lawyer and community regeneration advocate, and Rachel Howell, the president of Howard University's Student Association, broke down…
10.16.20
Positive COVID-19 Tests Halt Kamala Harris’ In-Person Campaigning,…

Sen. Kamala Harris won't be traveling for the next few days after a couple of staffers associated with her campaign…
10.16.20
Michelle Obama And LeBron James Partner To Help…

Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James are teaming up to engage potential voters across several major…
10.15.20
Lindsey Graham Calls Segregation ‘The Good Old Days’…

Lindsey Graham recalled segregation as "the good old days" while disingenuously trying to show that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney…
10.15.20
EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF…

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell recently caught up with Tasha Cobbs Leonard to discuss her new album 'Royalty,' family life and…
10.14.20
Marvin Sapp Says Describes What Makes Up The…

Marvin Sapp stepped back to the Get Up Church this past week to chat about his new album 'Chosen Vessel.'
10.13.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Close