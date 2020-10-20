WATCH: Kirk Franklin Talks Race In America and Music, Pastor John Gray & More

10.20.20
Willie Moore Jr. and Krystal Lee catch up with Kirk Franklin to discuss how he’s adjusting to life during the coronavirus pandemic, current race relations, his friendship with Pastor John Gray, and more!

Check it out above.

WATCH: Kirk Franklin Talks Race In America and Music, Pastor John Gray & More  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

