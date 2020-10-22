WATCH: Jekalyn Carr and Her Boyfriend Jawaan Taylor Share How They Met

Gospel star Jekalyn Carr joined our very own Big Med for a Facebook Live conversation that will surely have everyone talking!

She talked about her new album “Changing Your Story”, business ventures and of course, her new boyfriend. But that’s not all! Her boyfriend, NFL player Jawaan Taylor, surprised everyone and dropped into the conversation where he discussed meeting Jekalyn, her fans, and more.

On meeting her, he shared:

“I was back home in the off-season visiting my family and she had posted a video of her singing on Instagram and I was already following her. So, of course, I loved the video and I love good singing and different things like that. So I remember showing my mom and my aunty the video and they were like ‘man, that would be a good girl for you to pursue.”

Which led him to, “messaging her on Instagram”. Hear more about this and learn why Jekalyn responded to his message, above.

Watch the music video for “Jehovah Jireh”, here.

