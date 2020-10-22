Cheryl Jackson talks with Pastor William McDowell about his new single, A Finished Work”. When Pastor McDowell released his latest project, “The Cry: A Worship Experience” last year, no one knew we would be faced with racial unrest and a health pandemic. However, this prophetic message is just what we needed in this season. Pastor McDowell says, “Nothing in our life catches God by surprise. See the hand of God at work in the midst, because there is an ‘after this’. God know the FINISHED WORK. be blessed by the video and interview here:

Cheryl Jackson Talks With Pastor William McDowell About His New Single, “A Finished Work” was originally published on praisedc.com

