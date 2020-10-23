CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Shonda Rhimes Left ABC Because Execs Fronted On Extra Disneyland Pass

The Netflix bag was heavier anyway.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
25th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Others will treat you the way you teach them to treat you. This a lesson that a major network learned from not putting enough respect on their top performer’s name.

As spotted on Vulture Shonda Rhimes is planning to make boss moves in 2021 and beyond. In a recent interview with the The Hollywood Reporter the writer-producer will finally see the fruit of labor with regards to her new deal with Netflix. Three years ago the creative jumped ship from ABC to the streaming giant but it never made clear what prompted her to hit the eject button from what seemed to many as a super cozy situation.

But everything that glitters isn’t gold. Rhimes cites that the pressure of delivering great content for a network was at times unbearable. I felt like I was dying,” she explained. “Like I’d been pushing the same ball up the same hill in the exact same way for a really long time”. She went on to detail that it was a big wig at the company who threw some sorry not sorry shade at her that made her want to say “Ight Imma Head Out”.

As an ABC employee she is afforded a free pass to Disneyland (ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Co.) Back in 2017 she had her sister in town and planned to take her to the amusement park but had already given her extra to her nanny. She called an executive to request another and surprisingly she had tough time securing it (“We never do this” she was told). After getting the additional pass she was horrified to find out that when her family arrived at the park the passes did not work. Rather then trying to rectify the situation the unidentified suit responded “Don’t you have enough?” which made her furious. She in turn called her lawyer and demanded that they get her a deal at Netflix.

You can read the entire feature here.

Photo:

Shonda Rhimes Left ABC Because Execs Fronted On Extra Disneyland Pass  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote
Latest
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Diddy Warns Of ‘A Race War’ As He…

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expanding his political endeavors by launching his new Our Black Party in part to prevent Donald…
10.16.20
New Pete Souza Doc “The Way I See…

"The Way I See It" airs on MSNBC Friday, October 16th at 10 PM, Global Grind reveals some high points…
10.16.20
The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters…

Mikelina Belaineh, a lawyer and community regeneration advocate, and Rachel Howell, the president of Howard University's Student Association, broke down…
10.16.20
Positive COVID-19 Tests Halt Kamala Harris’ In-Person Campaigning,…

Sen. Kamala Harris won't be traveling for the next few days after a couple of staffers associated with her campaign…
10.16.20
Close