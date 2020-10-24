Community Affairs Show: Cheryl Jackson Talks with The DC Board of Elections Chairman, Michael Bennett

Cheryl Jackson
| 10.24.20
DC Board of Elections Chair, Michael Bennett

Source: DC Board of Elections / Radio One Digital

Today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with th DC Board of Elections Chairman, Michael Bennett, about the various changes to this years election process.  Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many changes has been made to the election process across the country.  Chairman Bennett shares the many ways that you can safely vote this year in the District of Columbia.  The number changes hourly, however, so far over 100,000 voters have taken advantage of mail in voting in DC.  Early voting begins Tuesday, October 27th.  This year DC residence can go to ANY polling site or Super Vote Centers to cast their ballot.

Let your voice be heard, VOTE!

