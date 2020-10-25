THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: THE MOST EXCELLENT WAY

Printed Text: 1 Corinthians 13:1-13

KEY VERSE: 1 Corinthians 13:13 (NIV) Now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.

Source: Faith Pathway Bible Studies for Adults

YOUR LIFE: Spiritual gifts are given to every believer who accepts Jesus Christ by faith. These gifts are given to edify or build up the church for the purpose of partnering with God in His mission in the world. If you have not done so, discover your unique spiritual gift or gifts and allow it/them to be used in a spirit of love for God’s predetermined purpose for your life.

CLOSING THOUGHT: Because of our salvation, we do not have to manufacture love; we only need to share the love of God we have been given through the Holy Spirit (see Romans 5:5). The challenge we must accept is to submit to the ministry of the Holy Spirit in our lives and allow Him to transform us daily into the image of Jesus Christ. What characterizes the environment of your congregation, the ministry of love or church activity?

CLOSING PRAYER: Dear God, forgive us for often missing the mark in demonstrating love in our relationships with one another. Help us to love genuinely and inclusively as we share the spiritual gifts you have sovereignly and graciously given us. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

Sunday School Review “Love Is The Greatest” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Praise 106.1: