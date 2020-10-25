Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT
Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com
All sick, shut-in and bereaved families
Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders
Families & Victims of Police Brutality
First Responders/Healthcare Workers/Sanitation Workers
Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers
All Victims of Destruction
School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers/Students
Homeless and Misfortunate
Honorable Wesley Bell
Honorable Kim Gardner
Police Chief John Hayden
Honorable Lewis Reed
Honorable Jimmie Edwards
Mavis Thompson
Tashara Jones
Mayor Ella Jones
Cori Bush
Kamala Harris
Joseph Biden
Families of Children Shot and Killed
Military Personnel – all inclusive
President Donald J Trump/Cabinet/Legislators
Coronavirus Patients
Deacon William C – Family of David Clinton – Family & Friends of Kim Massie – David C – Robert W – Thornton F – Family of Peggy Keys – Family of Fannie Benson – Rev. & Mrs. Herman Armstrong – Mae P – Darrell A – Calvin King – Ms Robbie Montgomery – Alice H – Cheryl – Maurice – Linda H – Chassity C – Dorothy M – St Louis Clergy Coalition – Yvonne H (Oxford, MS) – Tucker Family – DET. John L – Ofc. Bonner –Capt. L Allen – Karen C – Mother Mary Ward – Deacon Thomas Nellums –Front Line Workers –Linda M – Cynthia D – Marilyn F –Joyce S – Joyce B – Kyrie – Milton -–Mother Mattie Vinson – Calvin King – Deacon O J – Melvin D –Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) –Ashley B – Marquita K (Columbus, MS) Houston & Bohannan Families – Deacon Clarence Grayson – Lisa E – Sis. January
Prayer Requests “God Hears & Answers Prayer” was originally published on 955thelou.com