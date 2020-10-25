CLOSE
Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

First Responders/Healthcare Workers/Sanitation Workers

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers/Students

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Lewis Reed

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Mavis Thompson

Tashara Jones

Mayor Ella Jones

Cori Bush

Kamala Harris

Joseph Biden

Families of Children Shot and Killed

Military Personnel – all inclusive

President Donald J Trump/Cabinet/Legislators

Coronavirus Patients

Deacon William C – Family of David Clinton – Family & Friends of Kim Massie – David C – Robert W – Thornton F – Family of Peggy Keys – Family of Fannie Benson – Rev. & Mrs. Herman Armstrong – Mae P – Darrell A – Calvin King – Ms Robbie Montgomery – Alice H – Cheryl – Maurice – Linda H – Chassity C –  Dorothy M – St Louis Clergy Coalition  – Yvonne H (Oxford, MS)  – Tucker Family – DET. John L – Ofc. Bonner –Capt. L Allen – Karen C – Mother Mary Ward – Deacon Thomas Nellums –Front Line Workers –Linda M – Cynthia D – Marilyn F –Joyce S – Joyce B – Kyrie – Milton -–Mother Mattie Vinson – Calvin King – Deacon O J – Melvin D –Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) –Ashley B – Marquita K (Columbus, MS) Houston & Bohannan Families – Deacon Clarence Grayson – Lisa E – Sis. January

 

 

 

Prayer Requests “God Hears & Answers Prayer”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

