CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Rep. Cedric Richmond Says Biden Campaign Never Told Ice Cube To Hold On Until After Election

“Let me be crystal clear. That did not happen."

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Ice Cube

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Looks like Ice Cube’s claims of the Biden campaign telling him to chill out was not the case at all.

Ice Cube has been catching serious heat since he confirmed that the Trump campaign reached out to him, and he did indeed politick with them and helped them craft their “platinum plan” geared towards Black Americans. Ice Cube was immediately praised by the right for his willingness to work with Trump but was dragged up and down on social media before clarifying that he does not endorse the super-spreader in chief.

One of Cube’s arguments as to why he entertained Team Trump was because the Biden campaign told him to wait till after the election, and that didn’t sit well with him.

Now it looks like Cube might not have been truthful when it came to that situation. In a recent radio interview on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show Monday (Oct.26), Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is Biden’s campaign co-chair, said, “Let me be crystal clear. That did not happen.”

Richmond also applauded Cube for getting engaged in policy but pointed out that Cubes “CWBA” (Contract With Black America) is not on par with Biden’s thorough “Lift Every Voice Plan” plan he has already laid out, and you can view here.

“I like the fact that Ice Cube is getting engaged in policy. I think that is a good thing, however, once you embark on getting into it, one, you have to be truthful, but two, you have an obligation, I think, to see it through and to be thorough with it. Our plan is very thorough. I won’t say he has a skeleton plan, but he has an outline of things, he has an outline of things that should be done.

“It’s not as comprehensive as our plan. And so that’s what we told him, and the offer to stay engaged was not, ‘we’ll talk to you after the election.’ It went like this: ‘Here’s my cell number, anything else you want to talk about on this plan or anything you think, you know, we need to talk about further, just pick up the phone and call.”

Welp.

The Grio also reported that Trump’s Ice Cube assisted “Platinum Plan” looks awfully like the Congressional Black Caucus’ plan.

Someone gotta let Ice Cube know that Google is free.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Rep. Cedric Richmond Says Biden Campaign Never Told Ice Cube To Hold On Until After Election  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote
Latest
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close