Nora Jones Goes Viral After Praying For The City of Detroit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nora Jones, a Chaplin for the police and fire department in Detroit, called in this morning to discuss the powerful prayer she prayed over the city of Detroit. Video of her prayer went viral and has been viewed over one million times. If you missed it, press play up top to hear her story and also watch her prayer below!

