CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’ Passes Away

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
GRAMMY Salute To Gospel Music

Source: Ilya Dreyvitser / Getty

Bishop Rance Allen, one of gospel music’s biggest heavyweights with a powerful voice and unmistakable look, has passed away.

The news was confirmed by the Church of God In Christ.

“God, who is omnipotent and omniscient, has summoned His Servant, Bishop Rance Lee Allen to eternal rest,” the statement read. “Bishop Allen’s unique vocal ministry was an indispensable sound within the Church Of God In Christ and Christendom. His gift transcended the boundaries of music genre as he remained a sought after personality called to perform on global venues.”

Allen, who was elevated to the title of Bishop in the Church of God in Christ for the Michigan Northwestern Harvest Jurisdiction, was born in Monroe Michigan in 1948. In 1969, he was joined by his brothers Thomas and Steve to form The Rance Allen Group. Formed in their grandfather’s church in Michigan, the trio recorded a string of gritty, R&B-tined gospel and message songs, eventually touring the world and working with the likes of Isaac Hayes and Barry White. They signed with the legendary Stax Records, recording hits such as “Ain’t No Need of Crying,” “I Belong To You,” and “Just My Imagination.”

In 1991, the Group earned their first No. 1 gospel album with Phenomenom and performed with peers of the faith such as the First Lady of Gospel Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Marvin Winans, Bebe and Cece Winans, Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett and Donnie McClurkin. In 2008, they were honored in a BMI Trailblazers of Gospel ceremony in 2008 and in 2009, received the Bobby Jones Legend Award at the Stellar Awards.

Affectionately referred to as the “Father of Contemporary Gospel Music,” Allen delivered the ministry as well as gospel staples such as “He’s A Miracle Worker” and “Something About The Name Jesus.”

In 2011, he was nominated and approved by the General Board of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) to succeed the late Bishop Alfred D. Knight, Jr. as the Jurisdictional Prelate of the Michigan Northwestern Harvest Jurisdiction. He continued to preach at his church in Toledo, Ohio until his passing.

“I’m looking at the advantage, the beneficial side of this whole issue,” Allen said in June regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. “Every time something happens like this, that seems to be negative in every way, I open my eyes with great expectation to see what God is going to do to be beneficial to his people.”

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Feat. Rance Allen “Blessing Me Again” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Music Month Spotlight: Rance Allen

Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’ Passes Away  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote
Latest
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close