Here’s An Election Day Guide For The State of Maryland

Early Voting Begins In Maryland

Election Day is the final day for Marylanders to cast their ballots.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. But, anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be able to cast their ballot. If you experience push back, click here to see what you can do.  According to the State Board of Elections, the best time to vote is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m..

If you’re not registered to vote, you can register in-person at the polls. There are more than 300 voting centers open statewide. You can vote at any location within your county of residence. Baltimore City residents can vote at any location in the city.

The number of voters inside of a voting center will be limited and people will remain 6 feet apart. You must wear your mask. If you have a disability or medical condition that prevents you from wearing one, you will be given a provisional ballot and asked to vote outside.

Once polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting and mail-in ballots counted up to Election Day will be released. In-person votes will be released “in subsequent hours on Election Night.”

Some of the important races in Maryland include the race for Baltimore City’s next mayor. Democrat and Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is facing off against Republican Shannon Wright as well as Independent Bob Wallace.

Eyes are also on the race for the 7th Congressional District featuring Democrat Kweisi Mfume and Republican Kimberly Klacik.

Close