Gov. Larry Hogan: Maryland Prepared For COVID-19 Cases Surge

Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Thursday marked the second day Maryland recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Governor Larry Hogan said at a news conference Thursday the state is at a “pivotal moment in this fight.”

Maryland has now reported 149,964 COVID-19 cases, including 1,198 on Thursday alone. Gov. Hogan said Maryland is better positioned than it was in the spring and is better prepared than most other states to fight the virus.

“I cannot stress strongly enough that we cannot afford to let our guard down,” he warned, saying Marylanders must continue to wear masks and social distance.

