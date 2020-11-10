CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Police Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Killed

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

A Baltimore City Police officer is recovering after a shooting Monday morning that left one person dead.

It happened in the area of Westwood Avenue and North Ellamont Street around 9:40 a.m.

Police said the suspect drove onto the block, got out of his car and started shooting at the police officers who were in an unmarked car at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

One of the officers was hit in the upper thigh. One of the officers then returned the suspect’s fire, striking the suspect several times. Both were taken to Shock Trauma where the suspect died from his injuries.

“The message is clear — this violence has to stop, but the members of our police department are proactive and where they were supposed to be, doing what they were supposed to do, looking for a violent offender,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Homicide detectives will take over the investigation, and an internal investigation will be conducted into the officers’ roles in the shooting.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore Police Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Killed  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To…

Roland Martin served as the voice of truth following Ice Cube's continued demonstration that he still supports Donald Trump's "fraudulent"…
11.06.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Close