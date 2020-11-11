CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Texas Becomes First State To Surpass Over A Million Coronavirus Cases

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

AP reports that Texas is the first state to reach over one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to data from Johns Hopkins University.  Texas has now surpassed California, the most populous state, and reportedly has the 10th most cases in the world.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Tuesday, Texas recorded 10,865 cases with an estimate of 132,146 active cases, and 6,170 hospitalized cases, the most since August.  The state has reported that over 19,300 people have died from the virus.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 94 new deaths on Tuesday. Officials say that along with statewide testing, the surge comes from amid intensive testing in Laredo and El Paso.

Studies suggest that the true numbers are likely higher because people have not gotten tested and could be infected and not feel sick.

Texas Becomes First State To Surpass Over A Million Coronavirus Cases  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Texas

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To…

Roland Martin served as the voice of truth following Ice Cube's continued demonstration that he still supports Donald Trump's "fraudulent"…
11.06.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Close