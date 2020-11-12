Cheryl Jackson Talks With David Talbert About His New Holiday Movie, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix

Cheryl Jackson talks with David Talbert about his new Holiday movie, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Cheryl Jackson said, “watching this film with my family gave us the breath of fresh air that we need away from the realities of everything that we are facing in the world today. This film is filled with faith messages like, cheaters never win, believe in yourself, forgiveness and find joy in every situation. The images of people of color and various cultural representation is also amazing to watch. To see women of color operating in math, science and great inventions was moving.”

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle : A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle : A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family.

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Ricky Martin, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, Hugh Bonneville

Jingle Jangle debuts on Netflix, Friday, November 13th.

