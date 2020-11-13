CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Johns Hopkins Experts Advising Holiday Travelers To Reduce Exposure To COVID-19

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Lufthansa starts rapid antigen tests

Source: picture alliance / Getty

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Maryland and now Johns Hopkins is providing guidance on those traveling to see loved ones for the holidays.

Experts are urging travelers to do their part to avoid a post-holiday spike in cases.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Staying at home is the lowest risk,” said Dr. Keri Althoff from the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “Driving a personal vehicle could be less risky than flying or taking a bus or train.”

If you’re considering attending a gathering, experts recommend limiting the number of guests as much as possible.

Hosting any gathering outdoors will also lower the risk of spreading the virus.

You’re also reminded to monitor symptoms closely for two weeks after the holiday gathering.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Johns Hopkins Experts Advising Holiday Travelers To Reduce Exposure To COVID-19  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To…

Roland Martin served as the voice of truth following Ice Cube's continued demonstration that he still supports Donald Trump's "fraudulent"…
11.06.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Close