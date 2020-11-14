CLOSE
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The New Show ‘Behind Every Man’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Married for more than two decades, Kirk & Tammy Franklin have plenty of reasons to share their love story with the world and now, they’re the stars of OWN’s ‘Behind Every Man’ series. AV chats with the Franklin’s from the Houston BMW Studios about their love, faith and of course Kirk breaks into impromptu song.

“It’ll be 25 years in Janaury,” Tammy says of her marriage with Kirk. “We’re really good friends, we work really hard at our marriage, we’re intentional … we’ve had seasons of going to counseling. And even now we have little tuneups but we’ll talk about where we are, what do we need to work on, how do we get better. We’ve been really intentional about us and now that we’re empty nesting, we’re really getting to see what that hard work was for.”

Kirk added, “Everything that has ever worked with me is because of her power, of her influence. It’s a joined leadership. Tammy is the bone of everything, she’s the rock of everything that is happening in our home and our family and my career. She gives wise counsel, solid direction … gives me strong opinions that make things better, gives me great leadership direction. It’s not a passive position. I’ve benefitted so much from her power. She’s a powerful woman.”

The gospel legend continues to profess that Tammy has lived her own life, not as merely “the wife of Kirk Franklin” but as her own person. Watching their balance and dynamic play out on television will be interesting to see with Behind Every Man on OWN. The Franklin’s episode airs Saturday, November 14.

Watch the full interview with AV and the Franklins above and subscribe to Majic 102.1 on YouTube.

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The New Show ‘Behind Every Man’ [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Close