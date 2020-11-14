CLOSE
Maryland Officials Report Highest Single Day Number Of Covid-19 Cases

On Saturday, Maryland surpassed 2,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.

This makes the 11th consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases reported in a day, the longest streak since the pandemic began.

The highest case load remains in the D.C., suburbs, where Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have 36,052 and 28,727 cases.

In the Baltimore Metro, Baltimore County has the most cases with 24,013, and Baltimore City has 20,470 cases, according to Maryland Department of Health.

Maryland Officials Report Highest Single Day Number Of Covid-19 Cases  was originally published on 92q.com

