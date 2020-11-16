CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Inching Toward 1,000 As Total Cases Exceed 167K In Maryland

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

As of Monday, there are now 167,656 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

That’s according to the state health department. The state added 1,726 cases overnight. There have been 4,160 people who have died from the virus. Hospitalizations are up with 985 people hospitalized.

CLICK HERETO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The statewide positivity rate is now at 6.45%.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,606 (32)
Anne Arundel 14,129 (276) 12*
Baltimore City 20,737 (508) 19*
Baltimore County 24,285 (668) 24*
Calvert 1,365 (29) 1*
Caroline 810 (9)
Carroll 2,703 (128) 3*
Cecil 1,596 (36) 1*
Charles 3,717 (102) 2*
Dorchester 910 (14)
Frederick 5,565 (133) 8*
Garrett 305 (1)
Harford 4,616 (82) 4*
Howard 6,791 (126) 6*
Kent 372 (24) 2*
Montgomery 28,989 (868) 41*
Prince George’s 36,269 (865) 24*
Queen Anne’s 908 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,731 (60)
Somerset 540 (8)
Talbot 708 (7)
Washington 3,038 (52)
Wicomico 2,884 (55)
Worcester 1,356 (31) 1*
Data not available (13)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,654
10-19 14,714 (3)
20-29 31,680 (25) 1*
30-39 29,784 (53) 6*
40-49 26,207 (135) 3*
50-59 24,313 (341) 16*
60-69 16,227 (676) 14*
70-79 9,348 (1,035) 28*
80+ 7,003 (1,883) 81*
Data not available (2)
Female 87,314 (2,034) 75*
Male 78,616 (2,119) 74*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 50,362 (1,673) 56*
Asian (NH) 3,204 (154) 6*
White (NH) 46,745 (1,790) 74*
Hispanic 33,829 (469) 13*
Other (NH) 7,697 (48)
Data not available 24,093 (19)

You can check out Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery plan here.

Maryland is now releasing zip code data to show where the concentration of COVID-19 cases are in the state.

Find out how to help your neighbor and other folks in need: gov.maryland.gov/marylandunites

You can find a  map tracking cases in the state here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Inching Toward 1,000 As Total Cases Exceed 167K In Maryland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To…

Roland Martin served as the voice of truth following Ice Cube's continued demonstration that he still supports Donald Trump's "fraudulent"…
11.06.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Close