Community Affairs Show: FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn Shares The Steps of Insuring A Safe COVID-19 Vaccine

On the Community Affairs Show this week, Cheryl Jackson speaks with the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn, about the process of approving a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, November 21st, new sources says more than 195,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported. The highest number of single-day cases during the country’s summer surge was a little more than 77,100 in July. And while infections continue to soar, hospitalizations are also hitting grim records, with now more than 82,100 Covid-19 patients across the US. One pharmaceutical company, Pfizer said a final analysis of the Phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95% effective in preventing infections. So when will it be available for consumer consumption?

Dr. Hahn shares knowledge on how the FDA makes sure a vaccine is safe. We talk about what an effective vaccine looks like and the stages of vaccine development. Dr. Hahn tells us what happens once the FDA authorizes or approves a vaccine. Now that Pfizer has applied for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), Dr. Hahn explains the difference between and EUA and a BLA (Biologics License Application). We debunk all conspiracy theories and we talk about the importance of getting vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19 especially in the African American Community, where health disparities has caused rapid rates of COVID-19.

Check out the full interview and get informed.

About Dr. Stephen Hahn: Dr. Stephen M. Hahn was sworn in as the 24th Commissioner of Food and Drugs on December 17, 2019. Dr hahn is a physician, scientist and health care leader with an extensive background in patient care, academic research and executive leadership. Prior to joining the FDA, Dr. Hahn served as the chief medical executive at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, a facility that cares for more than 140,000 patients a year. He has proven executive leadership that spans research, development, clinical trials, patient care, health system management and education.

Community Affairs Show: FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn Shares The Steps of Insuring A Safe COVID-19 Vaccine was originally published on praisedc.com

