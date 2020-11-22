CLOSE
Sunday School Review “Blessing Others”

Radio Angel's Sunday School Review

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: LOVE IN TRUTH

Printed Text: Acts 4:32-37; 5:1-11

KEY VERSE: Acts 4:32 (NIV)

All the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had.

Source: Faith Pathway Bible Studies for Adults

YOUR LIFE:

Sharing love in truth is challenging unless one’s life is submitted to the leadership and direction of the Holy Spirit. Identify a legitimate need you can help meet this week that will “cost” you something to accomplish. Blessing others sacrificially is the key to being blessed by the Giver of all things.

CLOSING THOUGHT:

The early church is an exemplary model of what it takes to share love and truth. They were a Spirit-filled church united in their doctrinal beliefs, fellowship, and worship. One evidence of their unity was the way they sacrificed and shared with one another as economic needs surfaced among them. God still expects His followers to demonstrate generosity through sacrificially sharing their material blessings to meet others’ needs. A church emulating the internal characteristics of the church in Jerusalem and energized by the Holy Spirit will be motivated to bring life to the command to share His love and share resources to bless the lives of others for the glory of God.

CLOSING PRAYER:

Lord, help us revive the spirit of sacrifice and loving generosity you expect us to visibly demonstrate in our lives by sharing with others what you have given us. In the precious name of Jesus we pray. Amen

 

 

