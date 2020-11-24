CLOSE
Another Year Another 300 Homicides In Baltimore

In Baltimore an all to familiar trend is happening again for the sixth straight year, another milestone of 300 murders.

Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s City Council president and mayor-elect said 

“We cannot accept this loss of life as normal,”  said in a news release. “It is not normal. These are not just numbers; they are residents who will no longer be able to spend the holidays with their families or reach their full potential in life. In addition to the sheer magnitude of this loss of life, we cannot forget the families and communities left to deal with the trauma and pain. My heart goes out to every single person touched by this unrelenting violence. Your loss is unimaginable, and your pain is my pain.”

Scott said Baltimore will begin to address violence in a “more holistic and focused way.”

“Police have a role to play in getting those perpetrating violence and trafficking weapons off the streets, while building trust with the communities in which they serve. But we can no longer stop there.

Under my leadership, Baltimore will begin to treat violence like the public health issue it is. All city agencies … must work together and be engaged in the work of reimagining public safety in our city.”

Source: Baltimore Sun

 

