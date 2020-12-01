GRIFF’s Prayer For Christmas Gifts [VIDEO]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 12.01.20
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Thanksgiving has com and gone, now it’s time for Christmas!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

GRIFF wants to know… should parents get their adult kids #Christmas presents? Comment below or on social media @GetUpErica!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos

20 photos Launch gallery

You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos

Continue reading You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos

You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos

It’s hard to believe Christmas came and went – and that it only lasted 24 hours. While we were spending time with our loved ones, our favorite celebrities were doing the same! Many took to Instagram to show off their holiday gifts, their children in matching outfits, and more. There was so much Christmas cuteness, we could barely take it! While you were spending time with your family and loved ones, you might have missed some of the best celebrity looks on the Internet. Don’t worry – we got you! We ’rounded up some of our favorite celebrity looks whether it was The Wilsons in matching red pajamas of the Wade family in Maui. Keep on clicking to see some of our favorite Christmas looks. Happy holidays!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Christmas Gifts [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close