Thanksgiving has com and gone, now it’s time for Christmas!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

GRIFF wants to know… should parents get their adult kids #Christmas presents? Comment below or on social media @GetUpErica!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Christmas Gifts [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com