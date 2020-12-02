Gov. Hogan Announces Plan To Boost Hospital Staff As Cases Surge

A new initiative is launching in the state of Maryland to add staff to hospitals, nursing homes, testing sites and vaccination clinics.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday they are looking for Marylanders who have clinical backgrounds to work at these sites for MarylandMedNow. Anyone interested in serving can click here to learn more.

“The current surge is not only increasing the burden on our health care system, and filling available hospital beds, but it is also affecting our health care workers who are already spread thin and operating under immense strain and stress,” Gov. Hogan said.

The state is also asking all colleges and universities to develop emergency policies and procedures to give academic credit to any students willing to work in health care during the pandemic.

“I think there’s a great opportunity to involve students in the response, students who are particularly health science students who are partially trained and understand some antiseptic techniques, how to put a shot in someone’s arm, vaccinate, how to collect samples for testing, there’s great opportunity there for colleges and universities to think through collectively, how to make sure students are brought into the response,” said Dr. David Marcozzi, the state’s COVID-19 commander and UMMS Sr. Medical Advisor to Gov. Hogan.

Right now, the state wants hospitals to begin adding to redistributing staff, reducing noncritical elective procedures that require a bed or ventilator and transferring patients to other appropriate treatment facilities.

Source: CBS Baltimore

