Baltimore Among Worst Places To Find Love During Pandemic

Don’t expect to find your Prince Charming in Charm City. Baltimore has been dubbed as one of the worst places to date during the pandemic.

Apartment List accounted for Dating Satisfaction, Outdoor Satisfaction and Percentage Of Singles with Dating Satisfaction making up the bulk of the weight with 50%. Outdoor Satisfaction scored 30% and Percentage of Singles scored 20%. In Baltimore, nearly 54% of the population is still single with the dating scene satisfaction coming in at 18%. Outdoor satisfaction ranks at 54%.

Bottom 10 Cities for Dating During the Pandemic

Rank Metro Dating Scene Satisfaction Outdoor Recreation Satisfaction Percent Singles Composite Score 31 Sacramento, CA 20.5% 61.8% 51.8% 0.42 32 Charlotte, NC 16.3% 70.5% 51.6% 0.40 33 Baltimore, MD 18.8% 54.3% 53.7% 0.40 34 San Jose, CA 17.9% 80.0% 48.2% 0.39 35 Kansas City, MO 25.0% 55.6% 49.7% 0.39 36 St. Louis, MO 18.6% 63.8% 51.3% 0.39 37 Riverside, CA 18.8% 49.2% 53.5% 0.36 38 Hartford, CT 14.8% 52.6% 53.7% 0.33 39 Cleveland, OH 7.1% 60.5% 55.8% 0.32 40 Jacksonville, FL 14.8% 36.4% 53.0% 0.23

According to Apartment List, the best city to find love during the pandemic is Austin, Texas, followed by Boston, Virginia Beach, Miami, Las Vegas, San Antonio and San Diego.

Top 10 Cities for Dating During the Pandemic

Rank Metro Dating Scene Satisfaction Outdoor Recreation Satisfaction Percent Singles Composite Score 1 Austin, TX 34.6% 89.7% 52.5% 0.79 2 Boston, MA 43.1% 65.7% 52.8% 0.78 3 Virginia Beach, VA 36.7% 75.0% 52.6% 0.74 4 Miami, FL 28.6% 65.7% 56.3% 0.66 5 Las Vegas, NV 34.8% 49.2% 56.0% 0.65 6 San Antonio, TX 29.0% 63.4% 55.6% 0.64 7 San Diego, CA 31.5% 72.2% 52.0% 0.63 8 Houston, TX 34.4% 70.5% 50.5% 0.63 9 Detroit, MI 32.3% 56.8% 54.7% 0.62 10 Milwaukee, WI 23.3% 80.5% 53.9% 0.61

Source: Apartment List

