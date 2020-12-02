CLOSE
Man Pleads Guilty For Stealing Mail From 136 Baltimore Area Residents

Postal Carriers

Source: Bob Berg / Getty

Nicholas Milano White, 29, of Baltimore pleaded guilty to numerous fraud schemes, including stealing mail from 136 Baltimore-area postal customers, and stealing coronavirus-related benefits.

White and two other men stole checks from the Rosedale post office collection boxes in February and March, then altered them so they could be deposited into his bank accounts.

Charges are also pending against the two co-conspirators, Dominic Jerry Robinson, 26, of Baltimore, and Cedric Jonathan McNeal-Parker, 29, of Randallstown.

Customers had their mail stolen, and about 48 victims reported that the mail contained bank checks or other financial items, totaling $48,938.

He faces up to eight years in jail.

Source: Fox 45

Man Pleads Guilty For Stealing Mail From 136 Baltimore Area Residents  was originally published on 92q.com

