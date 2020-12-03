Fred Hammond Describes His Experience With COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE]

Fred Hammond called in today to give us an update on his COVID-19 status after he revealed having the virus a few weeks ago. Sharing his experience with coronavirus, Hammond says he’s in better health, gave advice to people who don’t believe the virus is real, and also shared what he learned about it after testing positive. Press play up top!
Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus
1. DL Hughley
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
2. Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is awaiting clearance to return to the United States. pic.twitter.com/tjWhHEuhBq— Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) June 23, 2020
3. Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
4. NBA Legend Patrick Ewing
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
5. Fred The Godson Dies Due To COVID-19
BREAKING: NYC Rapper Fred The Godson Reportedly Loses Battle With COVID-19https://t.co/JJZ7DNDw10— WRNB HD2 (@wrnbhd2) April 23, 2020
6. Eagles Super Fan Monty G "Babay Babay"
If you’ve been to any game, rally, or literally any PHI event, you probably know Monty G’s “BAYBAY-BAYBAY” & hype songs.— Eagles Nation (3-7-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) April 16, 2020
Right now, he’s in the fight of his life with COVID-19. He’s in a medically induced coma, and had a tracheotomy to help him breathe. https://t.co/oqi5wSiQa2
7. Von Miller
#Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller posted about testing positive for coronavirus, thanking well-wishers for the love and urging everyone to take it seriously https://t.co/vonKHSUvMI pic.twitter.com/qLZJa2ersM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2020
8. Karl-Anthony Towns Mother Jacqueline Cruz
9. Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/12Go3K76y7— The Guardian (@guardian) March 25, 2020
10. Former NBA Player Jason Collins
I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020
11. John Prine
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
12. Ali Wentworth (Comedian/Actress, Formerly of In Living Color)
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Covid-19. Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, announced that she was diagnosed with coronavirus about two weeks ago. https://t.co/nvdfitU28q— Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 13, 2020
13. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
14. Singer Charlotte Lawrence
15. Actress Rachel Matthews (Voiced “Honeymaren” In Frozen 2)15 of 48
16. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
17. BeBe Winans , his mother & brother
18. Fred The Godson
I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/e6xRM3OSWb— FRED THE GODSON (@FREDTHEGODSON) April 6, 2020
19. Philadelphia Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former kicker Tom Dempsey.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 5, 2020
20. P!nk & Her Son Jameson
21. Rapper YNW Melly
22. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim
23. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood
JUST IN: #TheBachelor’s Colton Underwood has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/ackiw5QYDA— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 20, 2020
24. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju
25. Designer Jenny Polanco25 of 48
26. Rudy Gobert
27. Brooke Baldwin
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
28. Chris Cuomo
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
29. Ellis Marsalis Jr
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
30. Doris Burke
Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
31. Slim Thug
32. Tom Hanks
33. Rita Wilson
34. Donovan Mitchell
35. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
36. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
37. Olga Kurylenko
38. Idris Elba
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
39. Lucian Grainge
40. Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant was one of the four Nets to test positive for coronavirus.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 17, 2020
More: https://t.co/Bz7tu4e5xE pic.twitter.com/JS5l4nMmtU
41. Sean Payton
Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020
42. Marcus Smart
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
43. Andy Cohen
44. Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
45. Manu Dibango
crazy we lost another great to Coronavirus... Manu Dibango ... Le Grand... https://t.co/BnNX0FOqtA— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) March 24, 2020
46. Chef Floyd Cardoz
Groundbreaking chef Floyd Cardoz has reportedly died of the new coronavirus https://t.co/d4UyVtalAm pic.twitter.com/KVBcTRfaWN— Eater NY (@EaterNY) March 25, 2020
47. Prince Charles
Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/jMHkHbLqIv— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2020
48. Brad Jordan (Scarface)
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
