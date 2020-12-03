Fred Hammond Describes His Experience With COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 12.03.20
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Fred Hammond called in today to give us an update on his COVID-19 status after he revealed having the virus a few weeks ago. Sharing his experience with coronavirus, Hammond says he’s in better health, gave advice to people who don’t believe the virus is real, and also shared what he learned about it after testing positive. Press play up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

48 photos Launch gallery

Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Updated List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_2924887" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty[/caption] Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for COVID-19. Elliott through his agent says he’s “feeling good.” Due to federal and local privacy laws, the Cowboys say they are unable to provide information regarding their employees. Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns‘ mother, Jacqueline Towns has passed away. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and was placed in a medically induced coma. The NBA star urged fans as well as the community as a whole to take the virus seriously and pray for his mother. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news, NBA suspended the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz catching coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110   Here is the growing list of celebs who were affected by coronavirus...

Fred Hammond Describes His Experience With COVID-19 [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close