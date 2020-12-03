CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Sheryl Lee Ralph Opens Up About Why She’s Dedicated 30 Years To HIV/AIDS Awareness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

 

Back in 1990, Sheryl Lee Ralph founded the DIVA Foundation nonprofit as a memorial to her friends she lost to HIV/AIDS while she was on Broadway for “Dreamgirls.” The organization was created to raise awareness of the disease and part of that awareness comes in the form of Ralph’s annual DIVAS Simply Singing! concert and DIVAS Health Awareness Week. This year, they’re celebrating 30 years! Virtually…

DIVAS Simply Singing!, which kicked off on World Aids Day (December 1), is usually an intimate event, but this year it expanded to online and is also being broadcasted live on KTLA 5 in Los Angeles due to COVID-19. Much like HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 further exposed the health disparities in minority communities.

“These are difficult times for everybody,” Ralph says. “People are looking to be uplifted, inspired and feel good. I’m thrilled to be able to bring our DIVAS Simply Singing! annual concert to a virtual audience via television and live streaming for our 30th year!”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This year, DIVAS 2020 guest list includes Philadelphia Queen, Patti LaBelle;  “The Mother of Black Hollywood” and co-star of ABC’s Black-ish, Jenifer Lewis; actor and singer of Broadway’s Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr.; actress of FX’s Emmy nominated Pose, Mj Rodriguez; the legendary gospel performers of The Clark Sisters; Grammy award-winning singer, Lalah Hathaway; Grammy award-winning singer, Gloria Gaynor; Grammy and Tony Award recipient and singer, Stephanie Mills; Grammy award-winning singer, Thelma Houston; Grammy & Dove Award Winning Producer, Grammy Nominated Writer, and singer Rudy Currence; singer, songwriter, musician, producer and actress of The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Sheléa; singer and songwriter, Anthony Hamilton; pianist and singer, Oleta Adams; mezzo-soprano opera singer, J’Nai Bridges; cast of Broadway’s Mighty Real; singer and songwriter, Kenny Lattimore; singer and songwriter, Jody Watley; YouTube personality and actor, Kalen Allen; and reality TV personality and hairstylist, Miss Lawrence.

 

In addition to producing DIVAS Simply Singing!, Sheryl Lee Ralph is working on a new pilot coming to ABC called “Harlem’s Kitchen” and she’s got a new book out (Redefining Diva 2.0)! Watch our interview up top where she dishes on it all, and for more information on the DIVAS Simply Singing! and DIVAS Health Awareness Week schedule, visit divassimplysinging.com.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Opens Up About Why She’s Dedicated 30 Years To HIV/AIDS Awareness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close