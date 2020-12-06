CLOSE
Lamar Jackson Is Expected To Return Against Dallas, Sources Report

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Thanksgiving, Lamar Jackson is expected to return to action Tuesday against Dallas.

Last week, the reigning MVP was missed in the battle against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. It was especially concerning to wonder who would be the starting Quarterback this week after Robert Griffin III was also placed on injured reserve. Those concerns can be put to rest as EPSN reports that Lamar Jackson will play this week.

Jackson became eligible to practice with the team today and is expected to participate in walk-throughs Monday, Jamison Hensley of EPSN shares.

Coach Harbough declined to comment on whose returning to the field this week. The Ravens suffered a COVID-19 outbreak within their facilities, sidelining over 20 players.

“I know there are going to be questions about the guys who are coming off the COVID list and whether they’ll play or not,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a medical decision. It’s really premature for me to comment on any of that at this point. I don’t know until the medical decisions are made finally. We don’t talk about who comes off that list ever until the transactions are official on the NFL wire. That’s our policy.”

He also didn’t confirm whether Jackson has participated in practice.

