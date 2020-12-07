Former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes has died.

His son, current congressman John Sarbanes told CBS Baltimore he passed away peacefully Sunday evening in Baltimore.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Paul Sarbanes served 30 years in the Senate, and 6 years in the House of Representatives.

He was 87 years old.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes Dead At 87 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: