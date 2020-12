Donald Trump reportedly doesn’t want to leave the White House… here’s GRIFF‘s suggestions to get him out of there!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Outgoing President [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: