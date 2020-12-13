CLOSE
Cheryl Jackson
The Supreme Court Rejects Another Lawsuit Backed By President Trump and House Republicans

Supreme court

Source: Getty Images/Thorney Lieberman / Getty Images

The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Vice-President Elect Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court and subvert the will of voters.

Trump was clearly unhappy about those actions, tweeting: “The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!”

The high court’s order was a clear indication that they didn’t want to get involved with the false claims of voter fraud embraced by the president, 19 Republican State Attorneys General and 126 House Republicans.

Friday’s order marked the second time this week that the court had rebuffed Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome and reject the voters’ choice, as expressed in an election regarded by both Republican and Democratic officials as free and fair. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Electoral College meets to formally elect Biden as the next president.

referenced: https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-donald-trump-georgia-elections-electoral-college-3e59015ec63cfd38920380248ae7caad

 

