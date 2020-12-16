CLOSE
Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Quarantine Style: Elevate Your Fashion Game With These 5 Black-Owned Brands

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Shop Fe Line

Source: Shop Fe Line / Shop Fe Line

We are about to step into another season of the unknown. There is a high possibility that the world will shut down for a few months, leaving us quarantined at home with technology as our main mode of human connection. In other words, get ready to zoom, FaceTime, and Google Duo your life away for the next few months.

The new normal of virtually connecting with people can make us very lazy in the style department. I’ve resorted to keeping my camera off during Zoom meetings so nobody can see my raggedy twist-outs and ripped T-shirt. Despite my disheveled home look, there is value in putting effort into your appearance when you have to hop on camera.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As most of us are prep for another season of working from the comforts of our home, we still want to represent ourselves in a stylish way. If you need some gear to make yourself look presentable for those virtual meet ups, check out these 5 Black-owned brands that will elevate your accessory game.

 

Shop Fe Line Headwraps

Shop Fe Line

Source: Shop Fe Line / Shop Fe Line

Shop Now

Sis, by no means do you have to take down your twist-out. Prep for that meeting or zoom family time with a beautiful head wrap by Shop Fe Line. The brand has an array of fun, colorful wraps that make a statement all by itself.

Zuna Eyewear Boutique

zuna eyewear boutique

Source: Zuna Eyewear Boutique / Zuna Eyewear Boutique

Shop Now

Whether it’s for style or prescription, the right set of frames will dress your face up. Zuna Eyewear Boutique has a wide range of funky, bold glasses that will take your style to another level. For those days where the skin is bare, and you’re not in the mood for concealer, give these frames a try.

Wild Child Dzigns

Wild Child Dzigns

Source: Wild Child Dzigns / Wild Child Dzigns

Shop Now

Express yourself with these unique tribal printed earrings by Wild Child Dzigns. With the focus being on your face, you can’t go wrong with fun accessories that compensate for your sweatpants and fuzzy slippers.

Nirvana Wild

Nirvana Wild

Source: Nirvana Wild / Nirvana Wild

Shop Now

If you’re obsessed with crystals and their healing energies, then this gorgeous Rose Quartz lariat may speak to you. It definitely speaks to me! Carry some loving energy right between your throat and your heart chakra with this beautiful, powerful necklace.

Steuben Closet

Steuben Closet

Source: Steuben Closet / Steuben Closet

Shop Now

Messy hair? No problem! Go ahead and tuck all of that hair under a Vintage Initial Beret from Stueben Closet. You can customize your hat to feature your initial or the initial of your brand. It’s a vibe!

DON’T MISS…

These 5 Black-Owned Businesses Offer The Perfect Holiday Stocking Stuffers

The Ultimate Gift Guide For Every Girl In Your Tribe

Quarantine Style: Elevate Your Fashion Game With These 5 Black-Owned Brands  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close