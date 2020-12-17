CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Former Howard University Dean Leslie T. Fenwick Is A Finalist For Biden’s Secretary Of Education

If chosen and confirmed, Leslie T. Fenwick would be the first Black woman Secretary of Education.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Patrick Swygert And Leslie Fenwick Visit SiriusXM For Its "Power Couples" Series, Hosted By Joe Madison The Black Eagle

Source: Larry French / Getty

Aformer dean at one of the nation’s most recognizable historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has quietly emerged as a finalist for one of Joe Biden‘s remaining top cabinet positions.

Leslie T. Fenwick, who served as the dean emeritus of the Howard University School of Education for nearly a decade and remains a faculty member as a professor of educational policy and leadership, was identified as one of two people the president-elect is considering to lead the U.S. Department of Education. If Fenwick is selected and confirmed, she would be the first Black woman and just the third Black person to be Secretary of Education in the federal agency’s more than 40-year existence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fenwick’s official Howard University bio shows she is more than qualified for the job.

The wife to former Howard University President H. Patrick Swygert is a former school teacher and administrator who rose through the ranks of higher learning to become a major player in the national education game for both her research and commentary. Notably, Fenwick’s bio says, she is “regularly called upon to testify about educational equity and college access to the U.S. Senate.”

Fenwick is also a co-founder of the American Association of School Administrators Urban Superintendents Academy and a former member of the Harvard University Principals Center Advisory Board.

The Washington Post pointed out that her selection wouldn’t guarantee her Senate confirmation because of several stances she’s taken on education that have been called controversial.

In particular, Fenwick has criticized certain education programs like for-profit charter schools and other initiatives that can profit from public education, which she has called “schemes” that are counterproductive. She doubled down on that stance in a video about urban education reform that was published this past September.

“These schemes are often viewed as new and innovative, but when you look at the history of these schemes — and I use the word ‘schemes’ purposefully — you find that they are rooted in resistance to the Brown legal decision,” Fenwick said, referring to the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that set a legal mandate to racially integrate the nation’s public schools.

Miguel A. Cardona, Connecticut’s education commissioner, is the other finalist for the cabinet spot.

It was unclear when Biden would make his pick.

However, the two being named as finalists was a nod to Biden’s vow to have a presidential cabinet that looks like America — a pledge for racial inclusion among his top senior advisers. Cardona is a Latino.

Former Howard University Dean Leslie T. Fenwick Is A Finalist For Biden’s Secretary Of Education  was originally published on newsone.com

Howard University , Leslie T. Fenwick

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close