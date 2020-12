The Baltimore Ravens 40-14 blowout Sunday boost their playoff chances and extend the Jaguars’ losing streak to 13 games.

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to carry the Ravens (9-5) to their third straight win following a three-game losing streak.

Baltimore is among several AFC teams vying for three wild-card spots.

