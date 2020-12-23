TUNE IN: Christmas With The Campbells [A LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT]

Christmas time is here and Erica Campbell and family are welcoming you into their home for the holiday with “Christmas With The Campbells!”

On December 25, 2020, the Campbells will share their favorite Christmas stories and family traditions from the comfort of their home where they’ll also be preparing their favorite holiday foods and singing their favorite seasonal songs together.

Catch “Christmas With The Campbells” LIVE this Christmas on Facebook or YouTube. More details below!

