TUNE IN: Christmas With The Campbells [A LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT]

Christmas with the Campbells

Source: Erica Campbell / My Block Entertainment

Christmas time is here and Erica Campbell and family are welcoming you into their home for the holiday with “Christmas With The Campbells!”

On December 25, 2020, the Campbells will share their favorite Christmas stories and family traditions from the comfort of their home where they’ll also be preparing their favorite holiday foods and singing their favorite seasonal songs together.

Catch “Christmas With The Campbells” LIVE this Christmas on Facebook or YouTube. More details below!

TUNE IN: Christmas With The Campbells [A LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Erica Campbell

