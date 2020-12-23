CLOSE
At Least 10 Hurt In Explosion & Partial Roof Collapse At BGE Building Downtown

At least 10 people were hurt after an explosion and partial roof collapse at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in downtown Baltimore early Wednesday morning.

Of the 10 people hurt, 9 are in critical condition and 1 is in serious condition according to Baltimore Fire.

Two window cleaners were left clinging to the remaining scaffolding outside for 30 minutes. They have since been rescued. A total of 21 people were rescued from the building.

Here’s the full statement from BGE:

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, a construction related incident occurred at BGE’s offices at 2 Center Plaza in downtown Baltimore. Construction work was occurring on the building’s air handling and boiler system, which likely caused the incident. Three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries as a result of that incident. The building was largely empty due to the upcoming holidays and the pandemic. Window washing scaffolding was compromised because of the incident and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department. Fire department and BGE crews are on scene.

BGE told CBS Baltimore construction work was underway on the building’s air handling and boiler system and that likely caused the incident.

Source: CBS Baltimore

