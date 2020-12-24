Judge Denied Request To Restore Indoor & Outdoor Dining In Baltimore City

A judge in Baltimore’s circuit court denied a request lift indoor and outdoor dining bans in the city.

The decision came down Wednesday, one week after a judge in Anne Arundel County decided to restore indoor and outdoor dining there.

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Scott said he was pleased with the decision.

“My decision to temporarily restrict in-person dining was not an easy one, but was necessary given the science and critical role Baltimore’s hospitals play in the COVID-19 response and in providing critical care for Maryland residents statewide. We will continue to evaluate the COVID metrics on infections, hospitalizations and deaths and I will ease restrictions when it is justifiable by the data,” he said in the statement.

Source: CBS Baltimore

