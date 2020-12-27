The National Football League has finally decided a punishment for the Baltimore Ravens and their recent outbreak of Covid-19 cases. The league has decided to fine the team a sum of $250,000 for the teams virus outbreak. The team will lose some money from the bank account but they wont lose a draft pick.

Keep in mind The Ravens are the fifth team to be disciplined for protocol violations and team outbreaks, and it’s the smallest punishment.

The Ravens’ outbreak was significant. At least four separate strains of COVID-19 were found in the team facility, which resulted in 23 players — including QB Lamar Jackson — being placed on the COVID-19 list over a period of 10 days.

Source: Yahoo

Ravens Receive Punishment From NFL was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

