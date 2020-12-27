CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Therapist Reports Spike In Teen Anxiety Cases

Baltimore County therapist Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan sees a spike in teen anxiety cases as a result of the pandemic's lock down.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Baltimore County therapist Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan sees a spike in teen anxiety cases as a result of the pandemic’s lock down.

Schreiber-Pan was featured on FOX45 where she shared, “there’s no doubt that the pandemic has had a negative effect on mental health issues.” She’s seen a fair number of cases this year to be concerned about teen mental health during the pandemic. “I see a ton of calls specifically for anxiety,” shares Schreiber-Pan. “And I would say that since September, the intakes have been through the roof.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Most children have been kept in their homes and have been forced to learn virtually. As the Coronavirus continues to cripple society, it’s safer for kids to find comfort in working from home. Schreiber-Pan thinks the isolation that teens are facing during the pandemic could be the main cause in the increase of anxiety. “By us moving it to a digital format, we’re now not allowing these adolescents to really work through that developmental task of understanding who they are,” said Schreiber-Pan.

The CDC reported in November some alarming trends in child mental health. Sadly, there was a 24% increase in child hospital visits for mental health issues in kids aged 5-11. A 31% increase was reported for ages 12-17. Mental Health America shares that encouraging communication with your kids, attention to their environments, creating routines, and creating a calm environment can help your teen with anxiety.

Baltimore County Therapist Reports Spike In Teen Anxiety Cases  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close