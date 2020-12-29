Baltimore City Officials Reminding Residents To Not Shoot Fireworks Or Guns Ahead Of New Year’s Eve

A reminder from the Baltimore city police department ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is warning residents against shooting off fireworks and guns into the air.

“We want to admonish everybody that fireworks are illegal in the city of Baltimore, all fireworks,” said Harrison, including sparklers.

Police Commissioner Harrison said officers will be on the lookout for people violating the law.

“Secondly, shooting firearms in the air is not only illegal, it is extremely dangerous,” added Harrison. “Bullets come down with the same velocity as they do when they go off. It can harm and kill people so absolutely do not do it.”

The city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks have been canceled this year.

Source: CBS Baltimore

