CLOSE
Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

5 Faux Fur Teddy Coats You Need This Season

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Fashion Photo Session In Paris - December 2020

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

The most comfortable coat I’ve ever purchased was an oversized teddy jacket I bought from the Gap a few years ago. It always kept me warm and cozy during the winter months. Because I loved it so much, the following year I purchased an army fatigue teddy coat from NY & Company. Between the comfort and chicness of the teddy coat, I knew this style would be around for a while.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

What’s most appealing about the oversized-style coat, is its fluffiness. During those harshly cold winter months, it feels great to walk around inside the shell of a teddy bear. That’s the feeling I get every time I throw on my coat and head into the frigid temperatures.

If you’re shopping for a teddy but you’re on a budget, check out these 5 stylish teddy coats that will keep you warm and cozy.

Plus Faux Teddy Fur Maxi Length Coat

Boohoo Plus Faux Teddy Fur Maxi Length Coat

Source: Boohoo / Boohoo

 

Shop Now

Boohoo’s Plus Faux Teddy Fur Maxi Length Coat is the bright, stylish addition you need in your closet. The oversized silhouette gives you a sporty, fun look and it leaves room for lot of layering.

Target’s Faux Fur Wild Fable Jacket

Target teddy jacket

Source: Target / Target

Shop Now

The faux fur Wild Fable jacket from Target is perfect for this season! If you’re in love with the idea of winter whites, then you should take this long-sleeve collared jacket home. Made from a plush faux-fur material, it will definitely keep you warm and cozy.

LuLu’s Paddington Brown Longline Teddy Coat

Lulus teddy coat

Source: LuLu’s / LuLu’s

Shop Now

If you’re more of a neutral person then the BB Dakota Paddington Brown Longline Teddy Coat is right up your alley. Although the jacket only has a single button for closure, its oversized faux fur design will keep you toasty.

Asos Liquorish Midi Teddy Coat in Khaki

Asos Teddy coat

Source: Asos / ASOS

Shop Now

I just might add this Liquorish Midi Coat from Asos to my collection of teddies. The dark olive green color takes this jacket to another level.

PrettyLittleThing’s Brown Long Teddy Faux Fur Coat

PLT faux fur coat

Source: PrettyLittleThing / PrettyLittleThing

Shop Now

PrettyLittleThing’s Brown Long Teddy Faux Fun Belted Coat gives a luxurious spin on an otherwise shapeless silhouette. The added belt helps cinch the waistline, which gives the coat a while new look.

5 Faux Fur Teddy Coats You Need This Season  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close