‘Charm City Kings’ Actress Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of Girlfriend

Baltimore city police have arrested an actress from the movie ‘Charm City Kings,” for a fatal stabbing hours into the new year.

Police tell WBAL-TV Lakeyria Doughty called 911 Friday after getting into an argument with her girlfriend Tiffany Wilson. The argument ended in a stabbing down the street from Wilson’s home on the 1200 block of North Stricker Street.

When officers arrived to the scene around 4:15 a.m. Friday, they found Wilson suffering from stab wounds to the chest. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Doughty is facing first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Source: WBAL-TV

