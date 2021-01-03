CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Ravens Win Big In Cincinnati and Punch Ticket To the Playoffs In Historic Fashion

With a crushing 38-3 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens have clinched a playoff berth for this season. 

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

With a crushing 38-3 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens have clinched a playoff berth for this season.

It was a season that was full of doubt as fans were concerned about the earlier half. That doubt ironically put the Baltimore Ravens in a bit of an underdog position. The AFC North was full of competition this year because of big seasons from the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rising competition within the division made the playoffs seem more like a distant possibility as opposed to a guarantee like recent years. Like the rest of the league, the Baltimore Ravens faced several challenges tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a year that looked like none other, the Baltimore Ravens persevered and succeeded.

A Big Day: By the Numbers

It was a big day for one of my favorite running backs of the 2020 NFL draft, J.K. Dobbins. The former Ohio State Buckeye rushed for 160 yards on 13 carries with 2 touchdowns. In fact, Dobbins led the Ravens’ potent rushing attack which put up 404 yards on the ground. Lamar Jackson scorched the Bengals with 97 yards rushing as well.

The rushing attack ran their way into the history books with Sunday’s big performance. They set the record for the most rushing yards in a single game. Unbelievable day bullying the Bengals.

Lamar’s Historical Journey Continues

No matter how you look at it, having Lamar Jackson here in Baltimore is a joy to witness. He’s been changing the game since his arrival and historic journey continued after cementing his second 1,000 yard rushing season.

Post-Season Hopes

Sending the best energy to our flock as the playoffs are among us. Know that the city is behind you and we appreciate you fighting for us.

Ravens Win Big In Cincinnati and Punch Ticket To the Playoffs In Historic Fashion  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close