Man & Woman Injured In West Baltimore Double Shooting

Baltimore police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore.

It happened on the 2200 block of West Baltimore Street.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a 20-year-old man from a gunshot wound to the chest and a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

