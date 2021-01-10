CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Ravens Shut Down “King Henry” & Tennessee, Advance To AFC Divisional Round

The Baltimore Ravens took down the Tennessee Titans in a 20-13 AFC Wild Card match-up. 

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

The Baltimore Ravens took down the Tennessee Titans in a 20-13 AFC Wild Card match-up.

To much surprise, Derrick “King” Henry was shut down by the Baltimore Ravens defense. The Flock held the future Hall of Famer to 40 yards on 18 carries with no touchdowns. After Henry’s remarkable season and savage history against the Ravens, many expected him to carry the team through the game. A major statement was made by the Ravens defense.

It was a perfect game to continue a “NFL Super Wild Card” weekend that has been fun to watch. Baltimore and Tennessee battled through all four quarters with the game coming down to a late fourth quarter interception from Marcus Peters. It was beautiful too.

Lamar Jackson Silences the Doubters.

Going into this monumental game, critics were claiming that Lamar Jacksonis unreliable in the playoffs. In his first two years in the league, the superstar under performed in the post-season. With the latest victory in Tennessee, Jackson proves that he can get it done after week 17. “It feels great,” Jackson shared with ESPN’s Lisa Salters. “I’m happy we got it done.”

Check out his highlights from his first career post-season victory.

Next: Kansas City or Buffalo.

After this energetic win, the Baltimore Ravens are looking forward to a match up with the Bills or the Chiefs. Both opponents have proven their strength and per usual, the Chiefs have had some time off. Sending good vibes to the Flock for the journey ahead. The city is behind you.

Ravens Shut Down “King Henry” & Tennessee, Advance To AFC Divisional Round  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close